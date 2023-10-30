Raymond James Maintains SouthState (SSB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.86% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SouthState is 84.66. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.86% from its latest reported closing price of 65.70.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState is 1,869MM, an increase of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.29%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 83,841K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,933K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,849K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,358K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 13.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,303K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 12.77% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,999K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 8.75% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

