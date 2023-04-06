Raymond James Maintains South Plains Financial (SPFI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Plains Financial is $27.88. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.20% from its latest reported closing price of $21.09.

The projected annual revenue for South Plains Financial is $218MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.70.

South Plains Financial Declares $0.13 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 received the payment on February 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $21.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 2.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 29.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 10.82% over the last quarter.

LUSIX - Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 77.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 326.71% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 69.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPFI by 192.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Plains Financial. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 12.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPFI is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 5,419K shares.

South Plains Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services.

