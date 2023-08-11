Raymond James Maintains Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 250.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sol-Gel Technologies is 11.39. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 250.46% from its latest reported closing price of 3.25.

The projected annual revenue for Sol-Gel Technologies is 20MM, an increase of 1,503.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sol-Gel Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGL is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.06% to 8,084K shares. The put/call ratio of SLGL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,575K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,408K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,231K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 920K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 771K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Background Information

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea. The Company's pipeline also includes SGT-210 (erlotinib gel), under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and three pre-clinical assets - erlotinib, tapinarof and roflumilast - currently being tested for various pharmaceutical indications.

