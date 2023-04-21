Raymond James Maintains SM Energy (SM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is $42.75. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 52.83% from its latest reported closing price of $27.97.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is $3,064MM, a decrease of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

SM Energy Declares $0.15 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $27.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 29.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWSCX - Schwab Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 32.46% over the last quarter.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 109K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 42.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 83.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,352K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 26.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 44.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 132,545K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

SM Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

