Raymond James Maintains Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.32% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skechers U.S.A. is 55.51. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.32% from its latest reported closing price of 49.87.

The projected annual revenue for Skechers U.S.A. is 8,100MM, an increase of 6.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skechers U.S.A.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKX is 0.23%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 144,861K shares. The put/call ratio of SKX is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,523K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,010K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 10.64% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,958K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,790K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 22.78% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,332K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 18.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,145K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Skechers U S A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,770 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America.

