Raymond James Maintains Skechers U S A, Inc. - (SKX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Skechers U S A, Inc. - (NYSE:SKX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skechers U S A, Inc. - is 59.93. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of 56.11.

The projected annual revenue for Skechers U S A, Inc. - is 8,100MM, an increase of 4.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skechers U S A, Inc. -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKX is 0.25%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 142,385K shares. The put/call ratio of SKX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 7,003K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,196K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,523K shares, representing a decrease of 21.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,112K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,790K shares, representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 0.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,152K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 6.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,140K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Skechers U S A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,770 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America.

