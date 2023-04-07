Raymond James Maintains Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $33.02. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $38.06. The average price target represents an increase of 43.89% from its latest reported closing price of $22.95.

The projected annual revenue for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $688MM, an increase of 69.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.25.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares $0.17 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $22.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TFC Financial Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DMVAX - BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Value Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 59.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 183.06% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,281K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 16.16% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 73K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBCF is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 73,109K shares. The put/call ratio of SBCF is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties.

