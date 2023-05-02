Raymond James Maintains SBA Communications Corp - (SBAC) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of SBA Communications Corp - (NASDAQ:SBAC) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications Corp - is 327.01. The forecasts range from a low of 276.74 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.27% from its latest reported closing price of 261.04.

The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

SBA Communications Corp - Declares $0.85 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $261.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 2.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1644 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications Corp -. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.60%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 121,508K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,811K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,889K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,282K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,244K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,879K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,787K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 51.88% over the last quarter.

SBA Communications Background Information

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

