Raymond James Maintains Roper Technologies (ROP) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.44% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roper Technologies is 527.05. The forecasts range from a low of 479.75 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.44% from its latest reported closing price of 495.16.

The projected annual revenue for Roper Technologies is 6,002MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.49%, a decrease of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 115,664K shares. The put/call ratio of ROP is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,877K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,441K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 0.18% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,662K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,312K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 78.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,283K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,898K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Roper Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

