Raymond James Maintains Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riverview Bancorp is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 53.96% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30.

The projected annual revenue for Riverview Bancorp is $69MM, an increase of 6.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.88.

Riverview Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $5.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Creative Planning holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVSB by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 260K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVSB by 16.02% over the last quarter.

VYSVX - Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 113K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riverview Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVSB is 0.11%, an increase of 33.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 16,225K shares. The put/call ratio of RVSB is 3.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

Riverview Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.43 billion at September 30, 2020, it is the parent company of the 97-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past seven years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

