Raymond James Maintains Republic Services (RSG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.42% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is 157.14. The forecasts range from a low of 137.36 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of 154.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 14,707MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.34%, an increase of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.75% to 402,206K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 169,301K shares representing 53.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 99.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 24,812K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management holds 8,078K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,340K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,360K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,181K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,389K shares, representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Republic Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.