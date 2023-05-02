Raymond James Maintains Republic Services (RSG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is 151.02. The forecasts range from a low of 137.36 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of 144.98.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 14,707MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

Republic Services Declares $0.50 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($1.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $144.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.33%, a decrease of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 207,605K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 7,340K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,878K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,244K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,748K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,425K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,388K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,389K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,231K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Republic Services Background Information

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

