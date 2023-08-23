Raymond James Maintains Ready Capital (RC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ready Capital is 13.07. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.02% from its latest reported closing price of 10.37.

The projected annual revenue for Ready Capital is 303MM, a decrease of 33.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 8.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RC is 0.13%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.92% to 93,880K shares. The put/call ratio of RC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,173K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,289K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,130K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 47.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 90.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,069K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,029K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares, representing an increase of 57.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 150.40% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,758K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 50.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 90.31% over the last quarter.

Ready Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ready Capital Corporation is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

