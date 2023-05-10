Raymond James Maintains Radnet (RDNT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Radnet (NASDAQ:RDNT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radnet is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from its latest reported closing price of 28.28.

The projected annual revenue for Radnet is 1,487MM, an increase of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radnet. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNT is 0.13%, a decrease of 25.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 41,922K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,213K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 2,560K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 3.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,485K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 2,094K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,554K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 126,146.11% over the last quarter.

Radnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees.

