Raymond James Maintains QCR Holdings (QCRH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for QCR Holdings is $58.96. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.35% from its latest reported closing price of $43.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QCR Holdings is $294MM, a decrease of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.02.

QCR Holdings Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $43.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSCFX - Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund holds 147K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 11.49% over the last quarter.

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 9.23% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 278K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in QCR Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCRH is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 13,584K shares. The put/call ratio of QCRH is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

QCR Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits.

See all QCR Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.