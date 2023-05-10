Raymond James Maintains PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PubMatic, Inc. is 18.51. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.58. The average price target represents an increase of 46.70% from its latest reported closing price of 12.62.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic, Inc. is 290MM, an increase of 12.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic, Inc.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBM is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 23,659K shares. The put/call ratio of PUBM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Graham Holdings holds 1,627K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 33.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 1,332K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 41.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,190K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 31.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 26.96% over the last quarter.

PubMatic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PubMatic, Inc. delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

