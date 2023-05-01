Raymond James Maintains Pinterest Inc - (PINS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Pinterest Inc - (NYSE:PINS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest Inc - is 30.25. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 31.54% from its latest reported closing price of 23.00.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest Inc - is 3,299MM, an increase of 16.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest Inc -. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.37%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.37% to 609,092K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 27,913K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,000K shares, representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 52.84% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 27,161K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,824K shares, representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 26,625K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,869K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 25,637K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,462K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 21,632K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,346K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 34.25% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

