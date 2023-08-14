Raymond James Maintains PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.60% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment is 6.66. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.60% from its latest reported closing price of 6.84.
The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Investment is 128MM, a decrease of 8.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNNT is 0.19%, a decrease of 29.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.45% to 22,818K shares. The put/call ratio of PNNT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ares Management holds 4,708K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,843K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 1.16% over the last quarter.
Callodine Capital Management holds 2,000K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 15.82% over the last quarter.
Invesco holds 1,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 90.51% over the last quarter.
KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 25.69% over the last quarter.
Lsv Asset Management holds 1,807K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 17.88% over the last quarter.
PennantPark Investment Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.
