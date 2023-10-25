Raymond James Maintains Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.48% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 27.39. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.48% from its latest reported closing price of 18.83.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 760MM, an increase of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Declares $0.33 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $18.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.97%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 7.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPBI is 0.17%, a decrease of 45.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 106,115K shares. The put/call ratio of PPBI is 8.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,650K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,654K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,487K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 15.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,955K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 11.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,939K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 20.18% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,533K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

