Raymond James Maintains Paccar (PCAR) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.45% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paccar is 82.38. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.45% from its latest reported closing price of 89.01.

The projected annual revenue for Paccar is 27,844MM, a decrease of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

Paccar Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 received the payment on June 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $89.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 7.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paccar. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.29%, an increase of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.44% to 390,180K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,178K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing an increase of 41.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,204K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,285K shares, representing an increase of 40.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 19.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,180K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,039K shares, representing an increase of 34.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,743K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares, representing an increase of 34.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,251K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares, representing an increase of 32.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

