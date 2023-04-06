Raymond James Maintains Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Origin Bancorp is $43.04. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.91% from its latest reported closing price of $31.44.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Bancorp is $445MM, an increase of 44.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.68.

Origin Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $31.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOTSX - Omni Tax-Managed Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Small Cap Core Portfolio Class 2 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DGRS - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBNK is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.21% to 18,223K shares.

Origin Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas.

