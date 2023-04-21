Raymond James Maintains Oneok (OKE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Oneok (NYSE:OKE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oneok is $73.84. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from its latest reported closing price of $66.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oneok is $24,159MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TILDX - DCM holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 88.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 1,221.09% over the last quarter.

GRMAX - Nationwide S&P 500 Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 21.42% over the last quarter.

XVV - iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oneok. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKE is 0.40%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 343,317K shares. The put/call ratio of OKE is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oneok Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

See all Oneok regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.