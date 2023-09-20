Raymond James Maintains Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is 32.84. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of 33.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is 959MM, an increase of 12.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Declares $0.67 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $33.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.21%, an increase of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 172,588K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,292K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,442K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 0.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,300K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,254K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,160K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares, representing an increase of 60.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 2,141.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,109K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,227K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 5.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,050K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,131K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.