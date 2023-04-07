Raymond James Maintains Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Second Bancorp is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 51.28% from its latest reported closing price of $13.26.

The projected annual revenue for Old Second Bancorp is $290MM, an increase of 19.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Capital Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Small Cap Core Portfolio Class 2 holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 9.58% over the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 20.61% over the last quarter.

VVSCX - Small Cap Value Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 48.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 111.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Second Bancorp. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSBC is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 33,045K shares. The put/call ratio of OSBC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Old Second Ban Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with over $2.9 billion in consolidated assets at June 30, 2020. Old Second operates through its subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking centers across seven counties in northern Illinois.

