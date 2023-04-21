Raymond James Maintains Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Northern Oil and Gas (AMEX:NOG) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil and Gas is $45.19. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.70% from its latest reported closing price of $33.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil and Gas is $2,151MM, an increase of 17.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCG - First Trust Natural Gas ETF holds 277K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 222K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 35.48% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 320K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 46.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 26.51% over the last quarter.

12th Street Asset Management Company holds 266K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil and Gas. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.33%, an increase of 22.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.78% to 95,406K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

See all Northern Oil and Gas regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.