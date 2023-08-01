Raymond James Maintains NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexPoint Real Estate Finance is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of 17.11.

The projected annual revenue for NexPoint Real Estate Finance is 97MM, an increase of 191.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NREF is 0.25%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.54% to 17,391K shares. The put/call ratio of NREF is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 8,237K shares representing 47.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,458K shares, representing an increase of 21.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NREF by 57.80% over the last quarter.

Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund holds 4,372K shares representing 25.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund holds 901K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nexpoint Real Estate Strategies Fund holds 282K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 244K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NREF by 72.58% over the last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is REIT, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.

