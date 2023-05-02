Raymond James Maintains NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexPoint Real Estate Finance is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 27.41% from its latest reported closing price of 14.41.

The projected annual revenue for NexPoint Real Estate Finance is 97MM, an increase of 141.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Declares $0.50 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $14.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.09%, the lowest has been 6.76%, and the highest has been 15.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.42 (n=151).

The current dividend yield is 2.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NREF is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 15,751K shares. The put/call ratio of NREF is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 6,458K shares representing 37.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund holds 4,372K shares representing 25.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund holds 901K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing a decrease of 46.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NREF by 29.55% over the last quarter.

Nexpoint Real Estate Strategies Fund holds 282K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 262K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NREF by 12.31% over the last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is REIT, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.

