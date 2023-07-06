Raymond James Maintains New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Community Bancorp is 12.36. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of 11.21.

The projected annual revenue for New York Community Bancorp is 2,201MM, an increase of 48.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp Declares $0.17 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 received the payment on May 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $11.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.45%, the lowest has been 4.87%, and the highest has been 10.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB is 0.22%, an increase of 28.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.41% to 491,600K shares. The put/call ratio of NYCB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 21,016K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,058K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,534K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 0.34% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 18,512K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,061K shares, representing an increase of 34.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 81.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,938K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 2.63% over the last quarter.

KRE - SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF holds 12,485K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

New York Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $56.3 billion, loans of $42.9 billion, deposits of $32.4 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

