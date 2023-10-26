Raymond James Maintains Netgear (NTGR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.27% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netgear is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 154.27% from its latest reported closing price of 10.43.

The projected annual revenue for Netgear is 993MM, an increase of 23.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netgear. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTGR is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 28,110K shares. The put/call ratio of NTGR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,498K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 7.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,048K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,979K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing a decrease of 29.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 42.17% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,559K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing a decrease of 23.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 38.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 802K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Netgear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETGEAR® has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe.

