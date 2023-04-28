Raymond James Maintains Netgear (NTGR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netgear is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 75.74% from its latest reported closing price of 14.51.

The projected annual revenue for Netgear is 993MM, an increase of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netgear. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTGR is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 29,810K shares. The put/call ratio of NTGR is 6.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,571K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 44.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,144K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 16.15% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,926K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,892K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGR by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 802K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Netgear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETGEAR® has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe.

