Raymond James Maintains NetApp (NTAP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetApp is $73.06. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.32% from its latest reported closing price of $65.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is $6,658MM, an increase of 3.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.51.

NetApp Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $65.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 5.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aviva holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,304K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Advisory Research holds 61K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 23.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 24.04% over the last quarter.

FEX - First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 78.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 307.66% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Equity Index Portfolio holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 10.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1450 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.26%, an increase of 22.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 229,601K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

See all NetApp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.