Raymond James Maintains NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NBT Bancorp is $43.96. The forecasts range from a low of $37.88 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 32.78% from its latest reported closing price of $33.11.

The projected annual revenue for NBT Bancorp is $569MM, an increase of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.78.

NBT Bancorp Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $33.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 3.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Small Cap Stock Index Fund Class 2 holds 31K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 7.90% over the last quarter.

AVSU - Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 58.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 13.32% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VFVA - Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 8.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBT Bancorp. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTB is 0.11%, an increase of 20.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 27,750K shares. The put/call ratio of NBTB is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

NBT Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency.

