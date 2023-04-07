Raymond James Maintains National Retail Properties (NNN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Retail Properties is $50.84. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of $43.26.

The projected annual revenue for National Retail Properties is $803MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio - I Class holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 6.54% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 7.30% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 227K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 1.29% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo U.S. REIT Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 7.52% over the last quarter.

CABNX - AB GLOBAL RISK ALLOCATION FUND, INC. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Retail Properties. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNN is 0.33%, an increase of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 186,461K shares. The put/call ratio of NNN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

National Retail Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

