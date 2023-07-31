Raymond James Maintains MVB Financial (MVBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.02% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MVB Financial is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.02% from its latest reported closing price of 26.72.

The projected annual revenue for MVB Financial is 229MM, an increase of 56.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

MVB Financial Declares $0.17 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $26.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 4.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVBF is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 6,229K shares. The put/call ratio of MVBF is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,027K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 10.63% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 674K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing a decrease of 28.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 458K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 62.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 236K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 8.47% over the last quarter.

MVB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® ('Nasdaq') under the ticker 'MVBF.' Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and its subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Chartwell Compliance is one of the world's leading specialist firms in state and federal compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America, serving many of the most high-profile providers of the Fintech industry.

