Raymond James Maintains MVB Financial (MVBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MVB Financial is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 24.74 to a high of $34.12. The average price target represents an increase of 73.90% from its latest reported closing price of 17.01.

The projected annual revenue for MVB Financial is 229MM, an increase of 66.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

MVB Financial Declares $0.17 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $17.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVBF is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 6,330K shares. The put/call ratio of MVBF is 31.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,065K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 30.86% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 863K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 450K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 17.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 252K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 17.52% over the last quarter.

MVB Financial Background Information

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® ('Nasdaq') under the ticker 'MVBF.' Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and its subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Chartwell Compliance is one of the world's leading specialist firms in state and federal compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America, serving many of the most high-profile providers of the Fintech industry.

