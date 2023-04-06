Raymond James Maintains MVB Financial (MVBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MVB Financial is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from its latest reported closing price of $19.52.

The projected annual revenue for MVB Financial is $229MM, an increase of 68.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.28.

MVB Financial Declares $0.17 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $19.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 19K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 89.31% over the last quarter.

TSCIX - AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Class Z holds 80K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 27.50% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 23.48% over the last quarter.

KCXIX - Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 16.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVBF is 0.05%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 6,335K shares. The put/call ratio of MVBF is 12.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

MVB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® ('Nasdaq') under the ticker 'MVBF.' Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and its subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Chartwell Compliance is one of the world's leading specialist firms in state and federal compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America, serving many of the most high-profile providers of the Fintech industry.

