Raymond James Maintains MPLX LP - Unit (MPLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of MPLX LP - Unit (NYSE:MPLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MPLX LP - Unit is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from its latest reported closing price of $34.61.

The projected annual revenue for MPLX LP - Unit is $10,888MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 3,698K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Walnut Private Equity Partners holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 35.33% over the last quarter.

Pegasus Partners holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in MPLX LP - Unit. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPLX is 1.06%, a decrease of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 300,820K shares. The put/call ratio of MPLX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

MPLX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

