Raymond James Maintains Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $52.66. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 112.41% from its latest reported closing price of $24.79.

The projected annual revenue for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $147MM, an increase of 91.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 48K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 4.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 4.25% over the last quarter.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 29K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 16.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.29%, a decrease of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 36,826K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

