Raymond James Maintains MFA Financial (MFA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MFA Financial is 12.50. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from its latest reported closing price of 10.57.

The projected annual revenue for MFA Financial is 211MM, an increase of 283.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

MFA Financial Declares $0.35 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $10.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.23%, the lowest has been 5.22%, and the highest has been 44.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.17 (n=217).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFA Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFA is 0.14%, a decrease of 52.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.19% to 61,489K shares. The put/call ratio of MFA is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,024K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 93.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 107.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,103K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 5.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,658K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 2.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,226K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 1.62% over the last quarter.

EMG Holdings holds 2,105K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 92,471.97% over the last quarter.

MFA Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

Key filings for this company:

