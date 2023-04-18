Raymond James Maintains Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is $79.82. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of $76.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is $1,222MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vestcor holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 60K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 34.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 31.50% over the last quarter.

VFQY - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.29%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 65,576K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merit Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

See all Merit Medical Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.