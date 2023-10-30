Raymond James Maintains Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.46% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp is 40.29. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.46% from its latest reported closing price of 29.31.

The projected annual revenue for Merchants Bancorp is 462MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.36.

Merchants Bancorp Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $29.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBIN is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 12,692K shares. The put/call ratio of MBIN is 3.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 772K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 619K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 743.55% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 510K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 453K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 435K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merchants Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, Small Business Administration lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.6 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, One Trust Funding, Inc. and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana.

