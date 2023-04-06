Raymond James Maintains Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.72% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies is $27.20. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.72% from its latest reported closing price of $27.96.

The projected annual revenue for Maxeon Solar Technologies is $1,588MM, an increase of 49.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 395K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 54.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 39.01% over the last quarter.

ALTEX - Firsthand Alternative Energy Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CNRG - SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF holds 438K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 17.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAXN is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 29,405K shares. The put/call ratio of MAXN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Background Information

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

