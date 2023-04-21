Raymond James Maintains Matador Resources (MTDR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matador Resources is $68.68. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.17% from its latest reported closing price of $50.07.

The projected annual revenue for Matador Resources is $3,131MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.68.

Matador Resources Declares $0.15 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $50.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 34.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 114K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Assetmark holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 99.86% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 561K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 12.15% over the last quarter.

NPSGX - NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND Institutional Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Invesco Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 195K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.38%, a decrease of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 129,455K shares. The put/call ratio of MTDR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Matador Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

