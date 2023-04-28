Raymond James Maintains Mastercard Incorporated - (MA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Mastercard Incorporated - (NYSE:MA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercard Incorporated - is 436.78. The forecasts range from a low of 393.90 to a high of $495.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of 373.67.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard Incorporated - is 25,812MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.52.

Mastercard Incorporated - Declares $0.57 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $373.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 0.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard Incorporated -. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.08%, a decrease of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 848,566K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,027K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,780K shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 30.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,093K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,746K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 14.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,624K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,477K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,819K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,168K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,672K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Mastercard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

