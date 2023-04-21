Raymond James Maintains Marathon Oil (MRO) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is $33.42. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 37.72% from its latest reported closing price of $24.27.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is $8,341MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.35.

Marathon Oil Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $24.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 6.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1,552K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 5.90% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP JPMorgan Select Mid Cap Value Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 14.49% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT U.S. 130 holds 197K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 56.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 45.54% over the last quarter.

ENPIX - Oil & Gas Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 99.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.29%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 541,610K shares. The put/call ratio of MRO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Marathon Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Oil Corporation is an American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. he company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas.

