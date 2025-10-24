Raymond James Maintains M (MHO) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of M (NYSE:MHO) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.30% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for M is $165.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.30% from its latest reported closing price of $129.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for M is 4,611MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in M. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHO is 0.19%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 31,312K shares. The put/call ratio of MHO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,595K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,408K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 3.65% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 845K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 831K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 9.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 657K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 7.90% over the last quarter.

