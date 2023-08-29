Raymond James Maintains LumiraDx (LMDX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 288.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LumiraDx is 1.42. The forecasts range from a low of 0.76 to a high of $2.84. The average price target represents an increase of 288.44% from its latest reported closing price of 0.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LumiraDx is 208MM, an increase of 64.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in LumiraDx. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMDX is 0.15%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 30,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 14,286K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 10,595K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,350K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 1,000K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services holds 610K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 28.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.