Raymond James Maintains LumiraDx (LMDX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LumiraDx is $2.13. The forecasts range from a low of $0.86 to a high of $4.83. The average price target represents an increase of 273.74% from its latest reported closing price of $0.57.

The projected annual revenue for LumiraDx is $208MM, a decrease of 18.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 70.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Hyman Charles D holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wetherby Asset Management holds 83K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 90.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in LumiraDx. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMDX is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.97% to 32,797K shares.

