Raymond James Maintains LumiraDx (LMDX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 242.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LumiraDx is $2.13. The forecasts range from a low of $0.86 to a high of $4.83. The average price target represents an increase of 242.73% from its latest reported closing price of $0.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LumiraDx is $208MM, a decrease of 18.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mariner holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 19,351.38% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BDO Wealth Advisors holds 161K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 146.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 65.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in LumiraDx. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMDX is 0.26%, a decrease of 21.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.09% to 32,797K shares.

See all LumiraDx regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.