Raymond James Maintains Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $67.15. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.94% from its latest reported closing price of $46.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is $2,013MM, an increase of 9.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 35K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 30.42% over the last quarter.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 38.92% over the last quarter.

NSFGX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2035 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 34.92% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 179.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 72.67% over the last quarter.

THPMX - Thompson MidCap Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.19%, a decrease of 22.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 73,017K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

See all Lumentum Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.